The Macedonian language has not been a "dialect of Bulgarian" for a long time - Bulgarian professors react to the declaration issued by Sofia
In a special position, the Bulgarian members of the Club for Bulgarian-Macedonian Friendship express their position on the document of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which explicitly emphasizes that Bulgaria continues not to recognize the Macedonian language, the MIA correspondent from Sofia reports.
According to them, such a declaration unnecessarily complicates and hinders the rapprochement process between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia and serves the interests of the subjects on both sides of the border, who turned the conflict into a field for earning dividends.
The creation of modern official literary languages is a complex historical process that continued in Europe from the 16th to the 20th century. In it, it is possible on historically the same dialect basis, but due to different historical, cultural and political factors, to form more than one literary language, is written in their position.
The Macedonian literary language, formed from dialects that for historical and political reasons remained outside the processes of the creation of the Bulgarian literary language, has existed for at least 70 years and has its own complex destiny. It has long ceased to be a "dialect of Bulgarian", because unlike any other dialect, it fully serves all spheres of public life, it is officially used in schools, hospitals, administrative offices, the military and the police, in science and art. It has created its own literary tradition, which has its own significant achievements. The Macedonian language and Macedonian literature are studied at a number of the most prestigious universities in the world, which benefit not only the citizens of North Macedonia, but also the influential Macedonian diaspora. International agreements are signed in the Macedonian language, and the other 26 EU members implicitly recognize that after the eventual admission of North Macedonia to the EU, this language will automatically become one of the Union's official languages, the document also states.
But the most important thing, according to the Bulgarian part of the Club, is that the Macedonian language is the mother tongue, already for generations of Macedonians. For people born and raised with it, it is as intimate, close and sacred as the Bulgarian language is for Bulgarians.
- That cannot be taken away from them without their identity being unfairly and offensively affected, according to the Bulgarian part of the Club.
The specific cultural and existential rootedness, the universal functionality and the long historical existence of the Macedonian language make it impossible to claim that such a language does not exist, that it is artificially made and is simply the result of some kind of "secondary codification", which means nothing, the authors of the opinion claim. , because every literary language stands on a broad dialectal basis and is connected to processes of codification and standardization, and there is no criterion to determine which codification is "primary" and which is "secondary".
Therefore, the Bulgarian part of the Club for Bulgarian-Macedonian Friendship in Bulgaria considers the declaration of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which "does not recognize" the Macedonian language, as unnecessary and counterproductive. No literary and linguistic norm with which thousands, if not millions of people identify, needs special permission for its existence. According to the Bulgarian representatives in the Bulgarian-Macedonian Friendship Club, such public gestures distance the position of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Bulgaria, from the values of democracy and mutual respect.
Unintelligible to other EU members, the declaration only leads to continued confusion and isolation of Bulgaria in the EU and in no way contributes to the integration of the Western Balkans. If the Republic of North Macedonia is accepted as a full member of the EU, it must be done without offensive terms for Macedonians and incomprehensible arrangements for other members of the Union, the paragraph states. According to the Bulgarian section of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Friendship Club, the continued political unification of the EU in a situation of war and energy crisis is more important; historical and linguistic disputes must be set aside, which does not mean they will be abandoned. But it is wrong for them to dictate the political agenda, the Bulgarian members of the Club for Bulgarian-Macedonian Friendship conclude in their opinion.
Source: MIA