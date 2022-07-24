We recommend you

WAR IN UKRAINE

Erdogan: Greece violates the rights of the Turkish minority in Thrace

YES.
Prev
Recep Tayyip Erdogan / Photo: EPA-EFE/VLADIMIR SMIRNOV

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in today's statement on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne, accused Athens of violating the provisions of the Treaty on the Rights of the Turkish Minority in Thrace.
The conditions who are they part of the Agreement, especially the rights of the Turkish minority, are ignored or deliberately changed. It is impossible for our country to accept such a situation, which contradicts our good neighborly relations and adherence to the Agreement, Erdogan said.

Get the most important news, for free on Viber

In Thrace, Muslims make up 32 percent of the population, among whom the majority are ethnic Turks, Roma and Pomats.

The Treaty of Lausanne, signed in 1923 year by the newly formed Republic of Turkey and its post-World War I allies, it regulated the rights of the remaining Muslim minorities in Greece and Christians in Turkey, following sharp conflicts between the two countries and population exchanges.

The agreement also regulates Greece's authority over the Aegean islands off the Turkish coast. Ankara recently complained that Greece was violating the Lausanne Treaty by militarizing those islands. Greece replied that it was acting in accordance with international law and defending its territory, which is under constant Turkish threat.

Last month, Erdogan pulled out of high-level talks with Athens.

#Greek minority #Erdogan
Video of the day
  • The latest
  • Most read
Sloboden pecat

Recommended by this category

Read more

Begaj assumed the post of President of Albania
Nine dead and over 3000 newly infected with Covid - Serbia hit by a new corona wave
Emergency meeting of the leaders of the ruling coalition in Bulgaria
VIDEO| The Croatian police announced new information about the night accident in which a tourist boat with passengers crashed into the west coast of Split.
Rama announced restrictions in the supply of electricity and appealed for savings
Dacic: Constitutive session of the Assembly at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week
A strong earthquake shook Croatia, near Petrinje
Ninova: On Wednesday it will be clear what the BSP will do with the mandate to form a new Bulgarian government