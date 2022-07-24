Erdogan: Greece violates the rights of the Turkish minority in Thrace
The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in today's statement on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne, accused Athens of violating the provisions of the Treaty on the Rights of the Turkish Minority in Thrace.
The conditions who are they part of the Agreement, especially the rights of the Turkish minority, are ignored or deliberately changed. It is impossible for our country to accept such a situation, which contradicts our good neighborly relations and adherence to the Agreement, Erdogan said.
In Thrace, Muslims make up 32 percent of the population, among whom the majority are ethnic Turks, Roma and Pomats.
The Treaty of Lausanne, signed in 1923 year by the newly formed Republic of Turkey and its post-World War I allies, it regulated the rights of the remaining Muslim minorities in Greece and Christians in Turkey, following sharp conflicts between the two countries and population exchanges.
The agreement also regulates Greece's authority over the Aegean islands off the Turkish coast. Ankara recently complained that Greece was violating the Lausanne Treaty by militarizing those islands. Greece replied that it was acting in accordance with international law and defending its territory, which is under constant Turkish threat.
Last month, Erdogan pulled out of high-level talks with Athens.