Две идентични јадења, но едно има двојно повеќе калории: Можете ли да погодите кое?

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I've had a few requests to post the differences from my last post so here you go. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔸200g chicken breast cooked in 2tsp oil 🔸1 cup rice 🔸1/2 carrot 🔸1/2 cup lettuce 🔸1 quke 🔸6 cherry tomatoes 🔸1/2 avocado 🔸2 tsp pumpkin seeds ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right: 🔸100g chicken breast cooked in 1tsp oil 🔸100g black beans 🔸1/2 cup rice 🔸1 carrot 🔸1 cup lettuce 🔸2 qukes 🔸8 cherry tomatoes 🔸1/4 avocado 🔸1 tsp pumpkin seeds ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Of course the one on the left is also ok especially if you have higher calorie requirements.