Џејн Фонда секој ден докажува дека за неа годините се само број: Актерката со фигура на која можат да ѝ позавидат и многу помладите колешки! (ВИДЕО)

од Слободен Печат0

Шармантната актерка Џејн Фонда иако зачекори во 9-та деценија, ги воодушеви сите со својот изглед, но никој не би ни помислил дека има толку години.

Таа своето тело и дух ги оддржува со правилен начин на исхрана, но и со тренингот во својот дом кој никогаш не го пропушта.

View this post on Instagram

I have a new book coming out on September 8th, called "What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action," published by @PenguinPress in the US and by @HQStories in the UK. I love this book so much!  It recounts how last fall I had an epiphany about the state of our planet that sent me to Washington DC and changed my life. I didn’t think that could happen—at my age—but it did and I’m not looking back. Everything I learned and what you need to know about the climate crisis is here from the mouths of experts and the too often unheard voices at the frontlines of the crisis, with stories and ideas that will change the way you think. It changed me. And what's more, it gives clear ideas to answer your question: What Can I Do? You can learn more and pre-order your copy at the link in my bio.

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda) on

Таа со своите обожаватели на друштвените мрежи сподели домашно видео и вежби кои неа ѝ помагаат.

За нејзиниот млад дух говори и фактот дека таа е активна и на социјалната платформа Тик-Ток, која ги преокупира младите генерации со интересни клипови додека се во карантин.

