Џејн Фонда секој ден докажува дека за неа годините се само број: Актерката со фигура на која можат да ѝ позавидат и многу помладите колешки! (ВИДЕО)

Шармантната актерка Џејн Фонда иако зачекори во 9-та деценија, ги воодушеви сите со својот изглед, но никој не би ни помислил дека има толку години.
View this post on Instagram
Join me for a Virtual @firedrillfriday !!! . Join our virtual #FireDrillFriday🔥 this Friday at 11am PT / 2pm ET to to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a #GreenNewDeal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities. Let's tackle the climate crisis while we #StayHome. . Register at the link in our bio. @greenpeaceusa @janefonda
Таа своето тело и дух ги оддржува со правилен начин на исхрана, но и со тренингот во својот дом кој никогаш не го пропушта.
View this post on Instagram
I have a new book coming out on September 8th, called "What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action," published by @PenguinPress in the US and by @HQStories in the UK. I love this book so much! It recounts how last fall I had an epiphany about the state of our planet that sent me to Washington DC and changed my life. I didn’t think that could happen—at my age—but it did and I’m not looking back. Everything I learned and what you need to know about the climate crisis is here from the mouths of experts and the too often unheard voices at the frontlines of the crisis, with stories and ideas that will change the way you think. It changed me. And what's more, it gives clear ideas to answer your question: What Can I Do? You can learn more and pre-order your copy at the link in my bio.
Таа со своите обожаватели на друштвените мрежи сподели домашно видео и вежби кои неа ѝ помагаат.
View this post on Instagram
Well, our first bells and whistles' livestream Fire Drill Friday rally stopped midway due to technical glitches. We had done a full dress rehearsal an hour before without problems so we can't quite figure out what went wrong. I've been reading that there are more and more hacking situations with Zoom meetings. We won't know for a few days. But we went back and did the whole rally all over again and recorded it for folks to watch on the website: #firedrillfridays . com. We will not be deterred! Now I'm kicking back in my Jane Fonda sweats.
За нејзиниот млад дух говори и фактот дека таа е активна и на социјалната платформа Тик-Ток, која ги преокупира младите генерации со интересни клипови додека се во карантин.