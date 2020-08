Деветгодишно момче за прв пат во животот ја скратило косата поради многу хумана причина (ВИДЕО)

9-year-old Reilly Stancombe cuts his hair for the first time to make wigs for cancer patients

9-year-old Reilly Stancombe has cut his hair for the first time to make wigs for cancer patients.Reilly has donated his hair, which was 2ft long, to the Little Princess Trust.Watch the inspiring interview in full here 👉 https://bit.ly/2AUrOCc

