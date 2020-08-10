25 C
„Да видите што ѝ прави ковид-19 на вашата коса“: Алисија Милано ги покажа последиците од короната

Холивудската глумица Алисија Милано на својот инстаграм-профил објави видео во кое ги покажа последиците што ги има по прележувањето на коронавирусот.

Алисија снимала колку коса губи при само едно чешлање.

„Да ви покажам што ѝ прави ковид-19 на вашата коса. Ве молам, сфатете го вирусот сериозно и носете маски“, напиша Милано под видеото кое има преку 800.000 прегледи.

Кон крајот на минатата недела Алисија објави дека била заразена со корнавирус и со болеста се борела скоро четири месеци.

„Мислев дека умирам. Никогаш не сум била толку болна. Имав чувство дека слон ми седи на градите.“, напиша глумицата под фотографијата на која е приклучена на апарати за дишење.

This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

