Животот на Елизабет Тејлор е како во бајката за грдото пајче: Била родена грда, имала ретка болест и таен комплекс (ФОТО)

Happy Easter! 🐰 Although Elizabeth converted to Judaism, Easter was a holiday that she loved and continued to celebrate all throughout her life, often hosting a party at her home on Nimes Road in Bel-Air. "It's very festive, with lots of sunshine and balloons," she said in 2004. Family and friends would gather in the garden and by her pool, where she would have a psychic, circus performers, and even a petting zoo for the younger revelers.