22:48 Кој е тука поголем предатор, птицата грабливка или змијата?! (ВИДЕО)

22:45 Дендиас: Грција доби едногласна поддршка од нејзините партнери

22:32 Села: Не може Зибери да биде народен правобранител, таа позиција е…

22:31 Безгрижното капење прекинато од истрели – Брзата реакција на овој човек…

22:25 Хајко Маас: Ќе има санкции кон Русија доколу стои зад труењето…

Безгрижното капење прекинато од истрели – Брзата реакција на овој човек ги спаси туристите од џиновска ајкула (ВИДЕО)

од Слободен печат0

Неколку пливачи во Америка можеби беа потресени од истрелите, но избегнаа дополнителна непријатност, бидејќи во нивна близина се појави голема ајкула, а подоцна беше придружена со уште неколку помали.

Ајкулата брзо беше оттргната, а пливачите безбедно отстранети од водата, при што никој не беше повреден, погледнете…

What happened when a shark crashed our swim call…You can also catch ME1 Cintron, our shark watch who fired the shots at the shark, explaining what happened tomorrow morning on “Good Morning America”!And, everyone is safe, including the shark. The shots turned it away from our shipmates so they had time to get out of the water. A few of its buddies later showed up and they swam off together.

Publiée par U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball sur Mercredi 26 août 2020

