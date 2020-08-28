Безгрижното капење прекинато од истрели – Брзата реакција на овој човек ги спаси туристите од џиновска ајкула (ВИДЕО)

What happened when a shark crashed our swim call…You can also catch ME1 Cintron, our shark watch who fired the shots at the shark, explaining what happened tomorrow morning on “Good Morning America”!And, everyone is safe, including the shark. The shots turned it away from our shipmates so they had time to get out of the water. A few of its buddies later showed up and they swam off together.

Publiée par U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball sur Mercredi 26 août 2020